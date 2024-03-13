Brazil's GPA raises $142 mln with share offer

Adds details released by GPA in paragraphs 1 and 4 and context in paragraph 3

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA raised 704 million reais ($141.6 million) with a primary share offer priced at 3.2 reais per share, it said on Wednesday.

The price represents a 3.9% discount from GPA's closing level of 3.33 reais on Wednesday.

GPA, which is backed by French group , will use funds from the offer to deleverage the company, according to the deal prospectus.

GPA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it had sold 220 million shares in the deal, including 57% of an optional extra allotment.

Itau BBA (leader), BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan and Santander were the share offer bookrunners.

The deal's pricing was reported earlier on Wednesday by local newspaper Valor Economico.

($1 = 4.9710 reais)

