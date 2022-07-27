US Markets

Brazil's GPA posts Q2 net loss of $32.8 million

Carolina Pulice Reuters
July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA reported on Wednesday a second-quarter net loss of 172 million reais ($32.80 million), compared with a 3 million reais net profit in the year-ago quarter.

GPA's second quarter net revenue was up 9.3% in comparison to the previous year, to 10.11 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 9% to 706 million reais.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

