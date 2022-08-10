Brazil's GPA is in preliminary studies to spin off Exito businesses
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Wednesday it is carrying out preliminary studies on a possible spinoff of its Colombian Exito IMI.CN businesses from the Brazilian parent company.
In a securities filing, the company added that the studies were aimed at unlocking Exito's value.
Reuters reported last year that GPA was mulling a spinoff of Exito, a measure that would fit with part of broader efforts by its parent company CasinoCASP.PA to simplify its structure in Latin America.
GPA holds nearly 97% of Exito, which is listed in Colombia.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)
