Brazil's GPA is in preliminary studies to spin off Exito businesses

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Wednesday it is carrying out preliminary studies on a possible spinoff of its Colombian Exito IMI.CN businesses from the Brazilian parent company.

In a securities filing, the company added that the studies were aimed at unlocking Exito's value.

Reuters reported last year that GPA was mulling a spinoff of Exito, a measure that would fit with part of broader efforts by its parent company CasinoCASP.PA to simplify its structure in Latin America.

GPA holds nearly 97% of Exito, which is listed in Colombia.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

