Brazil's GPA is in preliminary studies to separate Exito businesses
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Wednesday it is carrying out preliminary studies on a possible separation of its Colombian Exito IMI.CN businesses from the Brazilian parent company.
In a securities filing, the company added that the studies were aimed at unlocking Exito's value.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)
