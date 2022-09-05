US Markets

Brazil's GPA expects to retain around 13% stake in Exito after spinoff

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Monday that preliminary studies showed the company would retain around a 13% stake in its Colombian Exito IMI.CN businesses following a planned spinoff.

In a securities filing, the company said the spinoff is planned to take place in the first half of 2023.

The company said the process would also see 83% of the Exito shares currently owned by the parent company distributed to GPA shareholders.

It said the company's board of directors has authorized the continuation of the preliminary studies and the start of the spinoff process, which includes the creation of Exito's Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) programs in Brazil and the United States, respectively.

Reuters reported last year that GPA was mulling a spin off of Exito, driven by its parent company Casino's CASP.PA plans to simplify its structure in Latin America.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

