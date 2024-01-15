News & Insights

Brazil's GPA could postpone $206 million share offer -newspaper Valor

January 15, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA could postpone an expected 1 billion reais ($205.64 million) primary share offering, local newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

GPA did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The company's shares jumped 22.6% on Monday with the potential offer in focus, hitting a four-month intraday high.

In December, GPA, which is controlled by France's Casino CASP.PA, announced the potential share sale to reduce its debt and financial leverage, but didn't give any detail on when it would happen - although the move still lacks a shareholder green light for a capital increase.

Valor said, however, that an internal analysis by the company showed an improvement in cash conditions that could change the need for a share offer in the short term.

($1 = 4.8628 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

