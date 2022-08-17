US Markets

Brazil's GPA anticipates $387 mln in receivables from Assai deal

Contributors
Peter Frontini Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published

Brazilian retailer GPA said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with financial institutions to secure around 2 billion reais ($387.15 million) in receivables related to the sale of 70 of its locations to wholesaler Assai.

Adds more details

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR4.SA said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with financial institutions to secure around 2 billion reais ($387.15 million) in receivables related to the sale of 70 of its locations to wholesaler Assai ASAI3.SA.

GPA said it will receive the amount in up to three tranches throughout the third quarter of 2022.

Assai, a cash-and-carry chain that spun-off from GPA in February last year, struck a deal with its former parent company in December to acquire 70 stores of the brand Extra and some real estate for a total of 5.2 billion reais, some of which has already been paid.

GPA added in as a filing that the move should reduce its financial leverage, measured by its net debt divided by adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from the last 12 months to 1.1 times, from 1.9 times previously.

($1 = 5.1660 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular