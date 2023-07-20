News & Insights

Brazil's GPA again rejects Colombian tycoon's bid to buy 51% of Exito

July 20, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Thursday its board rejected a second offer from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski to acquire a 51% stake in its subsidiary Almacenes Exito IMI.CN.

In a securities filing, GPA said the offer does not serve the best interests of the firm and its shareholders, as the price offered falls short of "financial reasonableness for a transaction aiming at a controlling interest."

The Brazilian retailer also said that the proposal presented by Gilinski does not provide sufficient elements to assure the board of its binding nature or a "reasonable expectation of concluding a transaction."

Last month, GPA declined Gilinski's offer to pay $836 million for nearly 97% of Exito.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford)

