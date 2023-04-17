US Markets

Brazil's govt working on extra revenue measures for second half -official

April 17, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is working on additional revenue measures to be announced in the second half of this year, said Revenue Chief Robinson Barreirinhas on Monday, highlighting confidence that this set of actions will improve public accounts.

Barreirinhas stated that there are "very solid and consistent" studies regarding the potential to boost annual revenue by 155 billion reais ($31.4 billion) as a result of these combined efforts, adding the revenue service is "comfortable" with meeting the revenue targets set by the minister.

Without elaborating, he said these new measures would align with the principle advocated by the administration of Brazil's new leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, of not creating or increasing taxes but instead focusing on collecting from those who should be paying.

The revenue increase is a crucial pillar of the presented by the government to provide a sustainable path for public debt. The submission of the new rules to Congress has not yet been made and is expected this week.

Earlier this month, Haddad announced that the government would crack down on Asian e-commerce giants and online sports betting and curb some company tax benefits to raise more than 100 billion reais.

