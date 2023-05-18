Brazil's govt to raise 2023 GDP forecast to 1.9%, keep 2024 at 2.3% -sources

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Ministry will next week raise its official gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for this year to 1.9%, up from a previous March estimate of 1.6%, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The 2024 GDP projection will be maintained at its current level of 2.3%, added the sources, who spoke anonymously to discuss internal plans.

The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The official GDP projection plays a significant role in the government's budget planning. The Treasury is due to release on Monday a reprogramming of its revenues and expenses for 2023.

The market projects a GDP expansion of 1% this year and 1.4% in 2024, according to a weekly survey of economists conducted by the central bank.

Although less optimistic than the government, economists have revised their numbers upwards in the last few weeks, anticipating stronger-than-expected performance in the agriculture sector and resilience in the services sector.

However, the central bank itself, which had previously projected a 1.2% GDP rise this year, has recently stated that the overall economic outlook has not undergone significant changes, anticipating more vigorous growth in the first quarter, mainly driven by agricultural production, followed by moderation in economic activity.

