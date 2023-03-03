Brazil's govt sees tax reform approved by year-end

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's government believes it will get a tax reform approved by Congress by the end of this year, the finance ministry official overseeing such efforts said on Friday.

Bernard Appy, Brazil's secretary for tax reform, said the proposal was likely to include excise taxes to be levied on sectors that have negative effects on health and the environment.

"The tobacco and alcoholic beverage sectors will certainly face excise taxes," Appy told reporters after attending an event in Rio de Janeiro.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

