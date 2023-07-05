Brazil's govt seeks vote on tax trial change to boost state coffers

BRASILIA, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is working to get Congress to vote on Wednesday on a change to tax trial rules seen as crucial to balancing its budget, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said.

In an interview with YouTube channel TV Forum, the minister stated that the bill represents an "important revenue recomposition."

Shortly after taking office in January, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sent an executive order to Congress relating to Brazil's Federal Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (CARF), which handles taxpayers administrative cases.

The order envisioned reinstating a rule that in the case of a tied judgment at the CARF, the case is automatically decided in favor of the government.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro's administration had reversed this arrangement to favor taxpayers, resulting in an estimated annual loss of around 59 billion reais ($12 billion) to the state, according to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

The executive order, which faced strong resistance from companies, was not voted on by Congress and expired in early June, prompting the government to prioritize a bill voting on the same topic in the lower house.

The push for a vote on the bill takes place in a week deemed crucial by the government in terms of its economic agenda.

Padilha said the government would also look to secure approval of in the Lower House and initiate the first round of voting on anticipated reform on consumption taxes.

($1 = 4.8458 reais)

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Emma Rumney)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

