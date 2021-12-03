Brazil's govt revising budget balance forecasts amid strong tax revenue, sources say

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is re-calculating its forecast for the 2022 primary budget balance due to an increase in expected tax revenue, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Economy Ministry had forecast in October that the government would post a primary deficit equivalent to 1.5% of gross domestic product in 2022. The new calculations indicate that the government will in fact post a primary deficit of 0.4% of GDP, equivalent to 42 billion reais ($7.43 billion), said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal ministry matters.

According to the new calculations, increased tax revenue should more than make up for the additional spending the government will incur by having modified the nation's constitutional spending cap this week, the sources added.

On Thursday, Brazil's Senate approved a constitutional amendment proposed by the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, which will allow for more welfare spending in 2022.

The government has been posting extremely strong tax revenue numbers in recent months, a trend that officials expect will continue, the sources said.

They added that it is possible that the current government forecast of a 2021 primary deficit equal to 1.1% of GDP could be significantly modified due to the strong tax figures.

Brazil's economy ministry declined to comment when asked about the forecast modifications on Friday evening.

($1 = 5.65 reais)

