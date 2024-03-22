Brazil's govt revises primary deficit estimated for this year to $1.9 bln

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government projected on Friday that it will end 2024 with a deficit of 9.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion), worse than its budget bill projection of a slight surplus, but still in line with its fiscal target.

The new estimate corresponds to a 0.1% of the GDP (gross domestic product) primary deficit, while the target for this year is a 0% of GDP shortfall, with a tolerance margin of 0.25 percentage points of GDP in either direction.

In its bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report, jointly prepared by the Planning and Finance ministries, the government also estimated the need to block 2.9 billion reais in expenses this year to comply with the spending cap outlined in its new fiscal rules.

($1 = 4.9946 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

