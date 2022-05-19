Brazil's govt maintains GDP forecast of +1.5% in 2022, +2.5% in 2023

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry maintained on Thursday its forecast of a 1.5% increase in gross domestic product this year and 2.5% next year, as previously reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministry raised the IPCA consumer price index projection to 7.9% in 2022 from 6.55% seen in its previous outlook, from March. Inflation in 2023 is now seen at 3.6% from 3.25% before.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

