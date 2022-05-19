US Markets

Brazil's govt maintains GDP forecast of +1.5% in 2022, +2.5% in 2023

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's Economy Ministry maintained on Thursday its forecast of a 1.5% increase in gross domestic product this year and 2.5% next year, as previously reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry maintained on Thursday its forecast of a 1.5% increase in gross domestic product this year and 2.5% next year, as previously reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministry raised the IPCA consumer price index projection to 7.9% in 2022 from 6.55% seen in its previous outlook, from March. Inflation in 2023 is now seen at 3.6% from 3.25% before.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular