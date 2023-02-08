US Markets

Brazil's govt has no guidance on replacing central bank chief, senator says

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

February 08, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the government leader in Congress, said on Wednesday there was no government guidance regarding replacing central bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto amid criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Rodrigues added in an interview with TV channel GloboNews that there was no initiative in Congress about changing the central bank's current status. Any change must be approved by lawmakers.

Lula has been criticizing Campos Neto about overly high interest rates, saying it causes unnecessary drag on growth and raising investor concern about his commitment to the bank's independence.

