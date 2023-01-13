US Markets

Brazil's govt formalizes Prates nomination as Petrobras CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 13, 2023 — 06:54 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Friday the government has officially nominated Jean Paul Prates to serve as its chief executive officer and board member.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had already announced he would appoint Prates for the top job. Reuters reported earlier on Friday, citing sources, that the nomination had been formalized.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

