Brazil's govt debt hits 74.3% of GDP in 2023 amid strong interest burden

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) increased to 74.3% last year, driven by the substantial interest burden and a strong fiscal expansion that marked the return of the public sector to deficit territory.

According to central bank data on Wednesday, the country's gross debt, considered a crucial solvency indicator, rose by 2.7 percentage points over the year, primarily influenced by interest expenses.

Due to high borrowing costs, these interest charges amounted to 718.3 billion reais ($144.8 billion) for Latin America's largest economy, equivalent to 6.61% of GDP. This represents the highest level in the 12 months to December since 2015 (8.37%).

To curb inflation, the central bank maintained the interest rate unchanged for nearly a year at a six-year high of 13.75%, initiating a loosening cycle in August. So far, policymakers have lowered rates to 11.25%, while annual inflation in mid-January stood at 4.47%.

The increase in gross debt was also impacted by the public sector's primary shortfall, which reached 249.1 billion reais ($50.2 billion) last year, marking the first deficit since 2020.

This outcome followed a December deficit of 129.573 billion reais, exceeding the expected 124.35 billion reais deficit projected in a Reuters poll.

Social expenditures saw a robust expansion in 2023, the first year of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration, while net revenues declined, primarily due to lower commodity prices.

The central government's deficit for the year, totaling 264.5 billion reais, was also influenced by a disbursement of 92.4 billion reais to settle court-ordered payments.

In 2021, former President Jair Bolsonaro imposed an annual cap on court-ordered payments, resulting in an unpaid backlog that Lula's administration now addressed.

Meanwhile, states and municipalities recorded a primary surplus of 17.7 billion in 2023, significantly lower than the 64.9 billion reais surplus from the previous year.

State-owned companies posted a 2.3 billion reais primary deficit in 2023, reversing the 6.1 billion reais surplus from a year earlier.

($1 = 4.9620 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.