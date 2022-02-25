Brazil's govt debt falls to 79.6% of GDP in January after record primary surplus

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to 79.6% in January from 80.3% in December, central bank figures showed on Friday, as a surge on tax revenues led to a record primary surplus.

The public sector recorded a primary surplus of 101.8 billion reais ($19.90 billion) in the month, the highest for any given month, putting the surplus excluding interest payments at 1.23% of GDP in the 12 months through January, a level last seen in June 2014.

The nominal result - which includes public debt burdens - was an 84.1 billion reais surplus, also a monthly record in the series started in December 2001.

The federal government's revenues were boosted in January by taxes on corporate income, as well as by higher oil prices, which have been raising royalties. Expenditures grew at a much lower pace, limited by a constitutional spending cap.

States and municipalities have also posted better primary results, benefiting from larger federal government transfers.

All three levels of government ended January with positive figures, with the central government reaching a 77.4 billion reais surplus, while states and municipalities posted a 20 billion reais surplus and state-owned companies showed a 4.4 billion reais surplus.

($1 = 5.1161 reais)

