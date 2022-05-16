Brazil's govt debt falls to 78.5% of GDP in March

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to 78.5% in March from 79.2% in February, central bank figures showed on Monday.

The public sector recorded a primary surplus of 4.3 billion reais ($846.54 million) in March, posting a surplus equivalent to 1.37% of GDP in the 12 months. The data was released late due to an ongoing strike by central bank employees.

($1 = 5.0795 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

