Brazil's govt debt falls in May despite worse than expected budget figure

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to 78.2% in May from 78.9% in April, central bank figures showed on Friday, despite a worse-than-expected primary outcome.

The public sector recorded a primary deficit of 32.993 billion reais ($6.38 billion) in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 24.5 billion reais deficit.

According to the central bank, the debt reduction was mainly due to the effect of nominal GDP growth, which is affected by double-digit inflation in the country.

The central government deficit reached 40 billion reais in the month, and state-owned companies posted a 307 million reais shortfall.

Meanwhile, states and municipalities recorded a 7.3 billion reais surplus.

Figures were published late by the central bank after the end of an employee strike that had suspended the release of economic indicators.

On Thursday, the Treasury already published the central government's record primary surplus for June, boosted by extraordinary revenues. The performance should reduce pressures on the government's debt amid the central bank's continued monetary tightening to curb inflation.

Brazil is a major global exporter and the commodity boom seen earlier this year led to a surge in revenues and higher dividends from state-owned companies.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras PETR4.SA announced on Thursday it approved a record dividend payout of 87.8 billion reais ($17 billion).

($1 = 5.1740 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and David Holmes)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.