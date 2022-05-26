US Markets

Brazil's govt confirms Bolsonaro will attend U.S. summit, meet Biden

Contributor
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

The Brazilian government on Thursday confirmed that President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June and hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Thursday confirmed that President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June and hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

The confirmation came from Brazil's foreign relations ministry. Reuters had reported on Wednesday, citing two sources, that Bolsonaro had accepted an invitation to the summit and was set to meet with Biden.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular