Brazil's govt confident of victory in high-profile tax case in top court -minister

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

May 05, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday the government "has everything" to establish a successful thesis in a high-profile tax case in the Supreme Court, potentially increasing revenues by nearly 90 billion reais ($18 billion) annually.

The case has already been ruled on by a lower court.

In an interview with CBN radio, Haddad stated that an income tax reform should open room to increase the income tax exemption for those earning up to 4,000 reais per month. He acknowledged that raising the exemption to 5,000 reais as required by the president would be challenging, but the economic team would make every effort to achieve it.

($1 = 4.9842 reais)

