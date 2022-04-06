US Markets

Brazil's govt appoints Jose Mauro Coelho as Petrobras' next CEO

Contributors
Peter Frontini Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's government appointed Jose Mauro Coelho on Wednesday to be the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras SA, after a prior appointee declined to accept the offer.

Adds more details, context

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government appointed Jose Mauro Coelho on Wednesday to be the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras SA PETR4.SA, after a prior appointee declined to accept the offer.

The government also appointed Marcio Andrade Weber as Petrobras' next chairman of the board.

"The government renews its commitment to respect Petrobras' solid governance, maintaining compliance with the normative and legal precepts that govern the company," Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said in a note.

Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the Brazilian government's nomination for him to take the helm at Petrobras, briefly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination to chair the board.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular