Brazil's govt appoints Jose Mauro Coelho as Petrobras' next CEO

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government appointed Jose Mauro Coelho on Wednesday to be the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras SA PETR4.SA, after a prior appointee declined to accept the offer.

The government also appointed Marcio Andrade Weber as Petrobras' next chairman of the board.

"The government renews its commitment to respect Petrobras' solid governance, maintaining compliance with the normative and legal precepts that govern the company," Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said in a note.

Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the Brazilian government's nomination for him to take the helm at Petrobras, briefly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination to chair the board.

