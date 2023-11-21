Brazil's government trims 2023 GDP growth estimate, sees lower inflation

Adds more details on forecasts in paragraph 5 and 6, context in paragraphs 3 and 4

BRASILIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Ministry on Tuesday lowered its forecast for the country's economic growth for this year and 2024, according to its economic policy secretariat.

The ministry now expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2023 of 3.0%, slightly down from the 3.2% estimated in September. For 2024, the forecast was cut to 2.2% from 2.3% previously.

The figures remain more optimistic than the projection of private economists of a 2.85% growth this year and a mere 1.5% expansion in 2024, according to a weekly central bank survey.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has been drawing attention to the economy's lackluster performance in the third quarter, influenced by high borrowing costs and lower commodity prices, which have impacted corporate performance and, consequently, tax revenue.

The government also lowered forecasts for headline inflation, with the 2023 and 2024 estimates trimmed to 4.66% and 3.55% respectively, contrasting with September estimates of 4.85% and 3.40% respectively.

The new forecasts will guide the government's new revenue and expenditure estimates for this year, set to be published by later this week.

