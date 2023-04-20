Brazil's government to launch measures to boost consumer and capital market credit

BRASILIA, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is set to unveil a package of 13 measures on Thursday to ease consumer access to credit and reduce associated costs in the capital and insurance markets.

Among them is the federal government's proposal to provide counter-guarantees for public-private partnership projects at the state and municipal levels, as revealed by the Finance Ministry in a presentation.

The move will mitigate financial and political risks seen by private investors in projects such as the construction of daycare centers and sanitation projects, said the ministry, which will formally present the measures in a press conference later in the day.

The measures also include a decree to allow the issuance of bonds with an income tax exemption for investments in sectors such as healthcare, education and public security.

In addition, the government will propose a bill so that pension fund resources can be used as collateral for credit operations with financial institutions, lowering the interest rates of loans.

The government also plans to introduce legislation to enhance safeguards for minority investors in the capital market against harm caused by unlawful actions of controlling shareholders and administrators.

The bill, which comes after the high-profile bankruptcy of retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA, will offer investors "additional legal options to pursue against controllers who engage in illegal acts, with the goal of mitigating the financial fraud risks that pose significant harm to the country," said the ministry.

Below is a list of the initiatives, which also include projects that are already under consideration in Congress:

Measure

Format

#1

Treasury guarantees for public-private partnerships of states and cities

Amendment to Treasury manual

#2

Tax exemption for bonds involving social and environmental infrastructures

Issuance of a decree

#3

New framework for collaterals

Bill already in Congress

#4

Collaterals based on pension fund resources

New bill

#5

Lower bureaucracies for private bonds issuance

New bill

#6

Increased efficiency in sharing fiscal data with financial institutions

Revenue service act

#7

Legal basis for the central bank digital currency "digital real"

New bill

#8

Simplification of bank resolution regimes

Bill already in Congress

#9

Change in the monthly income value of the super-indebted consumers from 303 reais to 600 reais

Issuance of a decree

#10

Increased protection for investors in the capital market

New bill

#11

Improvement of legislation on financial market infrastructures

New bill

#12

Expansion of activities for insurance cooperatives

New bill

#13

Improvement of regulations on private insurance

Bill already in Congress

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

