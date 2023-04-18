US Markets

Brazil's government submits fiscal framework bill to Congress

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

April 18, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government submitted its long-awaited fiscal framework proposal to Congress on Tuesday establishing that expenses can grow up to 70% of the increase observed in recurring revenues, aiming to provide sustainability to the trajectory of the public debt.

The proposed fiscal rules seek to replace the more rigid current spending cap, criticized by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for limiting public expenditure growth to only the previous year's inflation.

While the outline of the framework was released in late March, its final text has remained undisclosed until now.

