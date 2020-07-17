Brazil's government sets new auction for Viracopos airport

SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian government decree has determined that the city of Campinas' financially troubled Viracopos airport should be re-auctioned, according to the official gazette.

The decree published on Thursday said the Economy Minister would analyze whether the airport's debt will be transferred to a new operator in the future.

The airport, one of Sao Paulo state's largest, was built and is now operated by Triunfo TPIS3.SA, which is under bankruptcy protection.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Nick Zieminski)

