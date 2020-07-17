Oil

Brazil's government sets new auction for Viracopos airport

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian government decree has determined that the city of Campinas' financially troubled Viracopos airport should be re-auctioned, according to the official gazette.

The decree published on Thursday said the Economy Minister would analyze whether the airport's debt will be transferred to a new operator in the future.

The airport, one of Sao Paulo state's largest, was built and is now operated by Triunfo TPIS3.SA, which is under bankruptcy protection.

