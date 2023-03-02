Brazil's government says sharp 2022 economic slowdown reflects monetary tightening

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Secretariat of Economic Policy (SPE) said on Thursday that the sharp 2022 economic slowdown is mainly due to reduced liquidity in the external environment and the contractionary cycle of monetary policy in the country.

In a statement about the GDP performance, which rose 2.9% last year compared to 5% in 2021, SPE said that the country's high benchmark interest rate worsens the conditions of both bank and non-bank credit, posing a risk to activity this year by making it difficult for companies to roll over debt.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

