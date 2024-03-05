News & Insights

Brazil's government readies tax benefits for the events sector under targeted approach

March 05, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Victor Borges for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that the government would submit a bill to Congress outlining a revised tax benefits program for companies in the events sector, aiming for a more targeted approach.

The move represents a setback from the original plans of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic team since the government had issued an executive order at the end of 2023 proposing, among other measures, changes to scale back post-pandemic tax benefits provided to the events industry through the "Perse" program, ultimately ending it by 2025.

The proposed measure encountered strong resistance from lawmakers.

Following a meeting with the lower house speaker Arthur Lira, Haddad told reporters that the new Perse program "will be a focused version ... on those segments that still require some care."

Initially, the government had anticipated that the original changes to the program would already yield a positive fiscal impact of 6 billion reais ($1.21 billion) this year.

(Reporting by Victor Borges)

