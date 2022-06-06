Brazil's government proposes compensating states to enable tax cut

Updates with more details

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's government proposed a constitutional amendment Monday to compensate states for an eventual loss in revenue caused by a tax cut aimed at curbing soaring diesel and gas prices.

The measure, which still needs to be approved by Congress, would temporarily reduce the state tax on the circulation of goods and services (ICMS) to zero, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said in a news conference.

The government would compensate states with extraordinary revenues that are not included in the budget, Guedes said.

Curbing fuel prices has become one of President Jair Bolsonaro's main goals as inflation soars just months before the presidential election.

If approved, the measure would be in force until Dec. 31, said Guedes, who did not detail the amount the government expects to disburse.

A different bill that caps the ICMS tax at 17% is currently in discussion in the senate.

