Brazil's government prepares decree to standardize 35% industrial tax cut

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry is readying a new decree to standardize a previously announced 35% tax cut on industrial products (IPI), sources said, after a Supreme Court ruling created uncertainty due to broad exemptions.

Three officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as talks are confidential, said the decree will clarify which products are covered by the tax reduction, which has been subject to various interpretations after the court ruling.

The IPI tax is levied on companies manufacturing and importing products, such as refrigerators, cars, air conditioners and televisions.

In April, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree deepening an IPI tax cut to 35% from 25%, in an effort to boost economic activity that has been dented by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled in May that the tax cut would not apply to products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

Companies operating in that zone enjoy industrial tax exemptions and incentives, so a reduction of the IPI rate would reduce their competitive advantage.

