Brazil's government lowers 2020 GDP forecast to 2.1% on coronavirus impact

BRASILIA, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Wednesday lowered its 2020 gross domestic product growth forecast to 2.1% from 2.4%, citing the economic impact from the global coronavirus outbreak.

It also lowered its 2020 inflation outlook to 3.12% from 3.62%, and maintained its 2021, 2022, 2023 GDP growth forecasts at 2.5%, the Economy Ministry said.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

