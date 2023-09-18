Brazil's government improves 2023 GDP growth outlook to 3.2%

BRASILIA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Ministry on Monday raised its projection for economic growth in 2023 to 3.2%, up from the previous estimate of 2.5% in July, following new calculations from its economic policy secretariat.

The ministry maintained its forecast of a 2.3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024. Inflation estimates have been maintained at 4.85% for this year, and adjusted to 3.4% next year, up from 3.3% before.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

