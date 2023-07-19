Brazil's government improves 2023 GDP growth outlook to 2.5%

Adds context, comment from ministry

BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's government raised on Wednesday its growth outlook for the country this year, aligning with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's positive assessments for activity after a strong performance in the farm sector during the first quarter.

According to the Finance Ministry's economic policy secretariat, the projection for economic growth in 2023 has been revised to 2.5%, up from the previous estimate of 1.9% in May. The forecast for a 2.3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024 was kept unchanged.

Lula stated last month that Brazil would grow 2% or more this year and criticized the steady interest rate at a cycle-high of 13.75% since September 2022 as an impediment to better performance.

"The revision in growth was motivated, above all, by the GDP result in 1Q23, better than expected for the agricultural sector and for some subsectors of services and industry, and also by the expectation of lower interest rates until the end of the year due to the deceleration in inflation projections", said the Finance Ministry.

The ministry revised its inflation estimates to 4.85% for this year, showing an improvement from the previous projection of 5.58%. For next year, the projection is now at 3.3%, down from 3.63% before. However, both remain above the official targets of 3.25% for 2023 and 3.0% for 2024.

Latin America's largest economy demonstrated robust performance in the first quarter, driven by a surge in agricultural growth, which led to a wave of upward revisions to the Brazilian GDP. Private economists weekly surveyed by the central bank now expect this year's growth to reach 2.24%.

The outlook incorporates a slowdown in the year's second half amid tight financial conditions and high borrowing costs.

Brazil's central bank has already indicated that it may kick off monetary easing next month if an improvement scenario for inflation solidifies.

