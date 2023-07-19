Brazil's government improves 2023 GDP growth outlook to 2.5%

BRASILIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Ministry on Wednesday raised its projection for economic growth in 2023 to 2.5%, up from the previous estimate of 1.9% in May, following new calculations from its economic policy secretariat.

The ministry maintained its forecast of a 2.3% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024. Inflation estimates have been revised to 4.85% for this year, representing an improvement from the previous projection of 5.58%, and 3.30% next year, down from 3.63% before.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

