Brazil's government eyes compensation deal for 2015 Vale-BHP dam burst

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

January 27, 2023 — 02:09 pm EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will try to reach a deal "as soon as possible" on compensation for the 2015 burst of a tailings dam owned by Samarco, a joint venture between Vale VALE3.SA and BHP >, Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Friday.

In a news conference in Brasilia, Padilha said the matter had been discussed at a meeting with state governors earlier in the day.

The states are seeking compensation for the damage done by the disaster.

($1 = 5.1126 reais)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Paul Simao)

Reuters
