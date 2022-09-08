Brazil's government declares three days of mourning to honor Queen Elizabeth II
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's government decreed on Thursday three days of mourning in honor of Queen Elizabeth II following her death.
"Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, starting on the date of publication of this decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the decree states.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
