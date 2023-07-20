Brazil's government announces agenda for future financial reforms

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Thursday unveiled an extensive agenda of consultations on proposed financial reforms in the credit market, capital market, insurance, and pension sectors, as well as addressing tax-related issues.

The government aims to produce a final report on these topics by June next year, according to a presentation of the reform agenda by the Finance Ministry.

The document said the objective is to enhance efficiency in these markets and expedite the debate on projects deemed a priority by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.

Out of the initial 120 proposals, 17 have been identified as priority areas for reform. They include improving the taxation of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), easing hedge operations abroad, and simplifying the registration process for foreign investors.

The reform measures to be discussed also cover streamlining the structure for issuing new private debts and regulation that would enable borrowers to use pension resources as collateral for debts.

Apart from the ministry, other entities, including the central bank, the securities and exchange commission, as well as insurance and pension regulatory bodies, will participate in the initiative.

Private sector entities have also been invited to join the discussions, said the Finance Ministry.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan and Emma Rumney)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.