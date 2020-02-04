Brazil's Gol shares jump 5.5% on American codeshare agreement

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's Gol rose as much as 5.5% on Tuesday after the budget airline said it had signed a codeshare agreement with American Airlines . "When this is approved by Brazilian and U.S. authorities, Gol's new codeshare will allow its customers to connect to more than 30 destinations in the USA," Gol said in a statement, adding that American will now offer more U.S.-South American flights than anyone else. The flights will operate from Gol's hubs in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and Fortaleza, and will be added to current regular flights to Miami and Orlando. Investors cheered the news, pushing Gol's shares up as much as 5.5% to 36.25 reais, making it one of the biggest gainers on the Ibovespa . At midday in Sao Paulo trading, Gol shares were up 4.6% and the benchmark index was up 1.5%. "The partnership will increase the quantity and quality of its flights, offering the more daily flights between South America and the United States than any other partner," analysts at Guide Investimento said in a client note on Tuesday. The agreement will make it easier for customers to purchase flights for both airlines using a single reservation. It will also integrate check-in, boarding and baggage checking throughout the trip, and include the air miles program. (Reporting by Paula Laier Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL AIRLINES/GOL

