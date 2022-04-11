Commodities

Brazil's Gol sees loss of 1.98 real per share in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian airline Gol SA said on Monday it expects to report a loss of 1.98 real per share in the first quarter of 2022 and a loss of 78 cents per American Depositary Share.

The company also said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin should be at about 11% in the quarter.

