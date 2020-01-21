Brazil's GOL sees 737 MAX flying by April, with compensation talks under way

Brazilian low-cost carrier GOL, which has 130 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jets on order, expects to be flying the jet by April and hopes to secure a compensation deal within months, chief financial officer Richard Lark said on Tuesday.
