Brazil's Gol says Smiles shareholders requested arbitration - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol SA GOLL4.SA said shareholders in its loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade SA SMLS3.SA have requested an arbitration proceeding, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The airline said it still does not know what Smiles' shareholders are demanding because the arbitration has not started yet, adding it should not have impact on the company. On Tuesday, newspaper Valor Economico reported that shareholders in Smiles had filed an arbitration proceeding against Gol over 1.6 billion reais in advanced ticket sales.

