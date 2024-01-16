News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil's Gol says restructuring details undefined after report on potential bankruptcy

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

January 16, 2024 — 06:46 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

Adds details and context in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol said on Tuesday it is discussing how to reach a "consensual" restructuring with financial stakeholders, following a media report that it was mulling filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in the United States.

Gol GOLL4.SA said in a statement it did not as of yet have a framework for how the restructuring would be implemented.

On Sunday, newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said the company was considering filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States within the next month. The airline's shares are down about 9% this week following the report.

According to its statement, Gol stressed its commitment to raising funds to strengthen its cash position.

The company has been struggling with high debt and last month hired Seabury Capital to help establish a capital structure review that would address liability management, financial transactions and other measures to enhance its liquidity.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.