Brazil's Gol says domestic air travel outlook improving, aims to raise $563 mln

By the end of this quarter, Gol said it will have raised almost 3 billion reais ($563 million) in new capital through various transactions.

Gol expects Brazil's gross domestic product to grow by 8.8% in the second quarter and by a preliminary 2.3% in the second half of 2021, according to the filing.

It also expects average domestic routes to grow from 114 in the current quarter to a preliminary 159 in the second half of 2021.

($1 = 5.3281 reais)

