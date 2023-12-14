Brazil's Gol says delayed Boeing deliveries 'main challenge'

Adds background, quotes after paragraph 2

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA on Thursday dubbed the delay in deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft by Boeing BA.N its "main challenge," with Chief Executive Celso Ferrer saying the carrier's growth has been constrained by the issue.

Gol expected to have 53 MAX planes flying at this point but by September it had only 38, Ferrer said at an investor event, adding that the company was "counting on those planes" to renew its fleet and take the pressure off its maintenance team.

"The less we receive on the MAX and the new technology, the more pressure we have on our engine maintenance backlog," Ferrer said, noting that older planes the carrier has in its fleet were supposed to be returned.

The Brazilian firm flies solely Boeing 737 jets, with its 136-plane fleet including 737-700, 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

"Once we don't take delivery of the MAXs, we create two problems: less capacity and a big pressure on the maintenance side," Ferrer said, adding that as a result of the supply chain issues Gol's capacity remains below 2019 levels.

"This is constraining our growth. We are not able to grow at the pace we had planned," Ferrer said.

Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that Boeing had signaled to suppliers that plans to ramp up production of its bestselling 737 narrowbody jetliner would move about two months more slowly than originally anticipated.

Aircraft makers have been grappling with supply chain bottlenecks and production disruptions. Gol hopes that MAX aircraft will account for 80% of its fleet by 2028.

