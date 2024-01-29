News & Insights

Brazil's Gol says debt hit $4.1 bln at the end of 2023

January 29, 2024 — 07:34 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA said on Monday that its debt was 20.176 billion reais ($4.1 billion) at the end of fourth quarter, disclosing the information for the first time after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptucy protection last week.

That represents a 0.25% drop from the previous quarter, Gol said in a securities filing, adding the figures were still unaudited.

($1 = 4.9200 reais)

