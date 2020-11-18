Companies
BA

Brazil's Gol says could resume use of Boeing 737 Max by year's end

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Brazilian airline Gol said on Wednesday that it could resume use of its fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets by year's end under the most optimistic scenario, according to a securities filing.

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA said on Wednesday that it could resume use of its fleet of Boeing BA.N 737 Max jets by year's end under the most optimistic scenario, according to a securities filing.

Gol is Brazil's sole operator of the trouble-plagued 737 Max. Brazilian aviation regulator ANAC said earlier on Wednesday it was working toward allowing the model to return to operation and that final approval would hinge on Gol demonstrating it adopted relevant safety protocols.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More