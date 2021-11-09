Brazil's Gol reports net loss of $160.5 mln in Q3, eyes better Q4

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA on Tuesday posted a net loss of 884.6 million reais ($160.54 million) for the third quarter, from a net loss of 872 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Gol also reported its prospects for the fourth quarter, saying it expects capacity to grow 29% year-on-year on the back of higher vaccination rates and Brazil's summer travelling season. The airline's liquidity is expected to reach 3.8 billion reais by the end of the year.

($1 = 5.5103 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

