Brazil's Gol proposes merger to Smiles board

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA has made a merger proposal to the board of loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade SA SMLS3.SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

If accepted, the proposal would result in the migration of shareholders into a structure whereby their shares in Gol and Smiles would be combined. A cash consideration would be paid for those deciding not to migrate to the new structure, the filing said.

Under the plan, each ordinary share in Smiles could be exchanged for 0.825 preferred share in Gol, or 22.32 reais ($4.33) in cash. Alternatively, Smiles shareholders could opt to receive a combination of cash and preferred shares in Gol.

Gol said the preferences of shareholders will be adjusted to ensure that no individual shareholder receives more than 80% of the consideration in preferred shares of Gol or cash.

The proposed exchange ratio represents a premium of about 26% on the weighted average price of both Smiles and Gol shares in the past 30 days, the filing said.

($1 = 5.1557 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)

